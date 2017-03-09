Tourist in Your Town: March 10-12

St Patricks Day Parade

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Looking for something to do this weekend? Visit Spokane and KREM 2 are here to help!

Inland NW Motorcycle Show & Sale March 10-12

The 14th Annual Inland Northwest Motorcycle Show and Sale rolls into Spokane this weekend. With spring finally arriving, motor heads will find deals on bikes, gear and accessories and ideas for the next epic ride. The One Wheel Revolution Stunt Team will be performing crazy maneuvers you have never seen attempted with a Harley Davidson.

For more information, go to www.spokanemotorcycleshow.com

Beethoven & Brews March 10

Spokane Symphony is combining the best of two worlds: Beethoven and Brews. No-Li Brewhouse will provide the brews for the event, including a special Beethoven Golden Ale. The beer garden opens at 6:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Cheers!

For more information, go to www.foxtheaterspokane.com

Josh Wolf March 9-11

Stand-up comedian, actor and writer Josh Wolf will be taking the stage in Spokane. Best known for his appearances on E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” Josh Wolf use his quick witted comedy to get the crowds rolling in laughter. This even is for 21+ only!

For more information, go to www.spokanecomedyclub.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 11

For nearly 40 years the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick put together one of the most fun and entertaining parades in the region. Spokanites are encouraged to celebrate their Irish Spirit, whether you were born Irish or just Irish for the Day. This family-friendly parade kicks off at noon on Saturday and winds its ways through downtown Spokane.

For more information, go to www.friendlysonsofstpatrick.com

