Tourist in your town June 29-July 2

SPOKANE, Wash. – Are you in search of weekend plans? Let Visit Spokane and KREM 2 help you out!

The Phantom of the Opera June: 28-July 9

The classic tale of the Phantom of the Opera returns to Spokane in the INB Performing Arts Center. This classic returns with even bigger and better production values. This refreshed tour promises to amaze with elaborate costumes, spectacular music and the mind-blowing special effects.

Sammy Hagar and The Circle: June 30

Sammy Hagar has more than 40 years under his belt of rocking audiences with his signature vocals. He was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen and has had numerous hits as a solo artist. Hagar returns to the stage with former Van Halen guitarist Micheal Anthony, Jason Bohnam (son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bohnam), and Vic Johnson.

Stage2Stage Music Fest: June 30

The music will be non-stop at Arbor Crest Wine Cellars. Three bands will play two stages for five hours. Grab a glass of wine and enjoy the view as you listen to music from Karrie O'Neill, Spare Parts and Colby Acuff Band. The best part is that admission is free!

Beatlemania on Tour: June 30

Relive the heyday of the world’s favorite Pop act with Beatlemania On Tour in The Bing Theater. A complete live tribute show that recreates a true Beatles experience: authentic costumes, replica instruments and all songs performed with incredible attention to detail. Shows have been sold-out across the US, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, South Africa and New Zealand this is a must-see spectacular for all Beatles fans!

