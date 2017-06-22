Tourist in your town June 23-25

Hoopest 2016 kicks off in downtown Spokane. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.- If you're in need of weekend plans, we've got you covered! This is what's going on for the weekend of June 23-25.

Paul Simon

June 23

Spokane Arena

Paul Simon is a legend whose popularity has stretched across generations. From the folksy, mellow days of Bridge Over Troubled Water with Art Garfunkel, to his experimental sounds from Jamaica and Africa, Simon has never shied away from breaking his own boundaries. He now holds a spot in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jubal Flagg

June 22-24

Spokane Comedy Club

The son of two ministers, Flagg credits his quirky sense of humor with growing up with a name like Jubal. He’s touring nationally as a standup comedian, but also is co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show Brooke & Jubal in the morning. 21+ only.

Hoopfest, Hoopfest Alumni Game, & Hopfest!

June 23-25

Downtown Spokane

Nowhere on the planet will you find a 3-on-3 basketball celebration like you find in Spokane. For nearly 30 years, up to 7,000 teams have sweat it out on the streets - turned courts - for bragging rights and the love of the game. More than just basketball, Hoopfest is a community tradition that welcomes everyone willing to lace up their shoes and play, and everyone eager to cheer them on.

Also, Gonzaga vs. University of Washington would be a good game any day of the week, but it's extra exciting at Hoopfest. These players have moved to professional ball, or professional lives. Gonzaga star Adam Morrison will coach former players Dan Dickau, Jeremy Pargo, Rob Sacre and more. See how they fare in the skills competition, 3-point challenge and a slam dunk expo. The Fanfest will give you a chance to meet the players and test your own skills. If you work up a thirst, stop by Hopfest @ Hoopfest for all-star local breweries.

Cosmic Bingo

June 23-24

Coeur d'Alene Casino

Bingo just got better with glow in the dark cards, black lights, cash prizes, music and fun. Get your BinGLO on in the Event Center at Coeur d’Alene Casino on Friday, June 23 at 10:30 p.m. starting at $12

