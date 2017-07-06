Tourist in your town July 7-9

SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you're in need of weekend plans, we've got you covered! This is what's going on for the weekend of July 7-9.

Fred Armisen with Jacqueline Novak

The Bing Theater

July 7

Fred Armisen is an Emmy Award-nominated writer, musician, comedian and actor known for his roles on Saturday Night Live, Documentary Now and Portlandia. Jacqueline Novak is a New York-based stand-up comedian and writer, who has been featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central, and at comedy festivals across the country.

Spokane Indians vs Hillboro Hops

Avista Stadium

July 6-10

The home team is in town this weekend, so bring the family out for a night of fun.

First Friday

Downtown Spokane

July 7

It’s free! First Friday is designed to showcase the downtown art and retail scene. Downtown retailers and restaurants have joined forces with Downtown Spokane Partnership to stay open, feature artists and musicians and offer special promotions on the first Friday of each month.

Outdoor Movies at Liberty Lake

Pavillion Park

July 8

STCU sponsors free movie night in Pavillion Park. This week, it’s Fantastic Beasts. Bring a blanket and a picnic, sit back and enjoy the show! Starts at dusk.

