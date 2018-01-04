Tourist in your Town: January 4-7

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered!

The Hugs

January 6

The Bartlett



This power-pop group is like a warm hug for your ears. If you like high energy garage rock filled with tons of angst, this show is for you. Joining The Hugs will be Spokane natives, Summer in Siberia and the group, Pop Rockers. Get tickets here.



Ivan Pecel

January 4-6

Spokane Comedy Club



This comedian can juggle while he tells jokes. He’s made appearances on America’s Got Talent, MTV and the Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Sounds like a decent resume. 21+ only. More information here.





Spokane Health and Fitness Expo

January 6-7

Spokane Fair & Expo Center



Want to help bring that resolution to fruition? Head to the Spokane Health and Fitness Expo. You’ll find experts in yoga, pilates, CrossFit, barre, you name it. $8 adults, $5 ages 6-12. More information here.

Live DJ at Spokane Ice Ribbon

January 5

Riverfront Park

Every Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. the ice ribbon hosts a DJ and photo booth for skaters. "Even if you don’t skate, come down and enjoy the tunes, festivities, fire pits and food!" city officials wrote on the Facebook event.

AROUND THE INLAND NORTHWEST

Jam 4 Cans Rail Jam at Silver Mountain

January 5

Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho

Jam 4 Cans is a rail jam series open to skiers and snowboarders with the goal of collecting food for local charities and promoting community awareness. Click here for more info.

