Tourist in Your Town: January 27-29

Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series: January 27-29

Head down to the Spokane Arena for racing, donuts and wheelies at the Monster Jam! Watch as monster trucks battle for a spot at the Monster Jam World Finals and a shot at the title of World champion.

For more information, go to www.spokanearena.com

Spokane International Film Festival: January 27-February 5

The annual filmmaking event returns to the Magic Lantern Theater and Bing Crosby Theatre for a week of special showings. This year, SPIFF will feature 19 films and 20 short films from over 20 countries. This year’s festival kicks off with a special screening of 1999’s The Basket, a film shot right in our own backyard!

For more information, go to www.spokanefilmfestival.org

Spokane Symphony SuperPops: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: January 28

The Spokane Symphony and jazz ensemble Big Bad Voodoo Daddy band together for a performance at the Martin Woldson Theatre this weekend. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy was at the forefront of the early 90’s swing revival. Join the performers as they come together for a night of American jazz, swing and Dixieland.

For more information, go to www.spokanesymphony.org

Brad Williams: January 26-28

Pay a visit to the Spokane Comedy Club for a night of laughs with comedian Brad Williams. Williams began his stand-up career at age 19 and has been on the road ever since. In addition to his comedy, Williams is a well-known on-air personality and host of the podcast “About Last Night.”

For more information, go to www.spokanecomedyclub.com

