Tourist in Your Town: January 26-28

Motown: The Musical

January 24-28

INB Performing Arts Center



It's a real American dream story: Berry Gordy's rise from boxer to music mogul. Love classic songs like "My Girl" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"? This Broadway show is for you.





Monster Jam: Triple Threat

January 26-28

Spokane Arena



Triple threat must mean triple the fun, right? Free flowing adrenaline, monster trucks and noise, lots and lots of noise! You can't miss out on the fun.

Jamie Kennedy

January 25-27

Spokane Comedy Club



He’s a comedian, a tv star and all around funny guy. Jamie Kennedy takes the stage in Spokane at our very own comedy club. 21+ only.





Spokane Symphony Classics 5: Scheherazade

January 27-28

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox



Chinese violinist Mira Wang joins the Spokane Symphony with the U.S. premiere of Torsten Rasch’s “Tropoi” Violin Concerto, his dramatic new work. Also in this concert, Rimsky-Korsakov’s blockbuster “Scheherazade” paints tales from Arabian Nights with Asian motifs. Also, Grant Still described his second symphony, “Song of a New Race,” as his expression of the “modern” African-American.

