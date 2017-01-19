Tourist in Your Town: January 20-22

The Big Theater hosts Illusio on Jan. 20. (Photo: Visit Spokane, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Looking for weekend plans?

Spokane Symphony Classics: American Voices: January 21-22

The Spokane Symphony celebrates American composers and their impact on music with this special concert event. Enjoy the ragtime of Joplin, the melodies and rhythms of Ellington and Gershwin’s use of the blues, as well as pieces by Barber, Adams and Prokofiev.

For more information, head to www.foxtheaterspokane.com

Illusio: January 20 at the Big Theater

Watch Spokane illusionist Isaiah Daniels perform this brand new show for the first time. Illusio is a show the whole family will enjoy, one night only. The performance is directed and produced by Isaiah Daniels, Jesse Davis, and Andy Schneider.

For more information, visit www.bingcrosbytheater.com

Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme of Super Troopers: January 20-21 at the Spokane Comedy Club

The Spokane Comedy Club hosts Kevin Heffernan (“Farva” in Super Troopers and “Landfill” in Beerfest) and Steve Lemme (“Mac” in Super Troopers and “Fink” in Beerfest) are two members of the Broken Lizard Comedy Group and creators of films such as Super Troopers, Beerfest, Club Dread, and The Slammin’ Salmon. In their two-man live show, Heffernan and Lemme perform stand up, tell funny stories about the making of their movies and sometimes even drink a beer with the audience.

21+ only!

To find more information, go to www-spokanecomedyclub-com.seatengine.com/shows/48315

Howie Mandel: January 22

Northern Quest Resort and Casino hosts the famous Howie Mandel. He’s been a force in show business for over 30 years, and now Howie Mandel brings his witty stand-up routine to Northern Quest. Not just a comedian, Mandel’s career spans work in front of the camera as an actor and game show host, as well as a show creator, executive producer and author. Younger audiences know him for his Emmy nominated children’s show Bobby’s World, and you can currently watch him as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

Visit www.northernquest.com, for more information.

