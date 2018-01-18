Tourist in Your Town: January 18-21

30th Annual Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale

January 18-21

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center





All ten fairground buildings will be packed with RV's and accessories at incredible show prices. $100 gas cards given away everyone two hours. Register to win one of six sunny destination vacations. Help celebrate 30 years of RV excellence with free parking. $8



The M Show

January 19-20

Washington Cracker Building (304 W Pacific)



Classical virtuoso meets late night comedy. Take a walk on the wild side with the Spokane Symphony’s ever-curious concertmaster, Mateusz Wolski. See another side of Mateusz as he’s joined by an ensemble of friends and musicians to play familiar works from both classical and pops, along with bits of comedy and video. The M Show is a fresh take on the world of music through the eyes of a master! $36



Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

January 19-February 11

Spokane Civic Theatre





Winner of the 1963 Tony Award for Best Play, this intense and riveting drama exposes the gritty and visceral breakdown between George and Martha, an affluent middle-aged couple. Having been invited over by George and Martha following a faculty party, a younger couple, Nick and Honey, are the unfortunate witnesses to the bitter insults, accusations, and inevitable marital collapse. Hailed as a dramatic masterpiece, explores the impact of societal expectations and disillusionment from the harsh realities of life as it unfolds throughout three enthralling acts. $27



The Mynabirds

January 21

The Big Dipper





American singer-songwriter Laura Burhenn is a shape-shifter who can’t sit still. Since 2010 she’s worked under the moniker The Mynabirds, releasing three critically acclaimed and stylistically different albums. $13

