Tourist in Your Town: January 13-15

SPOKANE, Wash. – Looking for weekend plans? KREM 2 and Visit Spokane have you covered!

Pippin: January 12-15

A new musical from the composer of Wicked, Pippin is a show that’s sure to leave you smiling! Combining acrobatics, magical feats, and soaring songs, the show follows one man’s journey to be extraordinary. This unforgettable production is the winner of four Tony Awards and is playing Spokane for one weekend only.

For more information, head to www.inbpac.com

Wrangler Roughstock Rodeo: January 13-14

Get ready for two nights with the toughest cowboys around! Enjoy the adrenaline rush while you cheer them on as they take on the meanest beasts in town. This year will not only include bull riding, but will also showcase bareback riding and saddle bronc riding.

For more information, go to www.spokanearena.com

Disgraced: January 13-29

Winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize. Pakistani American Amir is living the American Dream. A successful New York lawyer, he enjoys a comfortable life with his American wife, a talented artist influenced by Islamic imagery. But when his Muslim heritage is questioned, his life begins to unravel and a celebratory dinner with friends leads to a fiery debate on prejudice, identity and faith. This show is for mature audiences and contains profanity and physical violence.

For more info, go to http://www.spokanestageleft.org/index.html

The Bridal Festival: January 14-15

Getting married in 2017? Don’t miss the Northwest’s Premier Bridal Show at the Spokane Convention Center! Grab your bridesmaids and get ready to talk to all of the region’s top wedding vendors in one convenient place. You can also check out all the latest bridal fashions during the fashion show and be entered to win dozens of wedding prizes.

Head to http://www.bridalfest.com/ for more information

