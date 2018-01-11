Tourist in Your Town: January 12-14

Winter Beer Fest

January 12-13

Lantern Tap House (Perry District)

https://www.visitspokane.com/event/winter-beer-fest/19036/

Enjoy 2 evenings of the finest winter seasonal beers at the Lantern Tap House. A commemorative tasting package (including a festival tasting glass + 5 tokens) will be sold at the door for $15 each evening. Additional tasting tokens will be available for purchase. Each token represents $1 in the tent for tasting. All beers can be enjoyed in 4oz tastes or 10oz & 16oz glass fills. There’s live music, too!

Cactus Flower

January 12-28

Spokane Civic Theatre

www.spokanecivictheatre.com

Falling in love is rarely simple, as illustrated in this hysterically funny instead of quirky romantic farce. Young and vibrant Toni is despondent when her older lover, Julian, refuses to leave his wife. However, Julian’s “wife” is an elaborate lie to keep Toni at arm’s length. Insisting she meet his wife, Julian coaxes his assistant, the shy spinsterish Stephanie- to pose as his soon-to-be-ex wife. But when a guilt-ridden Toni insists on finding a love interest for Stephanie- chaos, confusion, and complications abound.. Will true love triumph from this farcically fabricate love triangle?



First Friday

January 12

Downtown Spokane

www.downtownspokane.org

First Friday is actually on the second Friday of the month in January. That’s because of January 5’s close proximity to First Night Spokane. Go check out the art and music scene downtown. It’s free!



Winter Carnival Family Fun Day and Pacific NW Wife Carrying Contest

January 14

Lookout Pass Ski Area

www.skilookout.com

100-foot sprint on a flat snow surface from the Red Bull Arch. Carry your wife Estonian style or Piggyback. Single elimination per heat. Winners of each age class will be in final heat. Cash Prizes: 1st Place - Your wife's weight in cash; 2nd Place - Half your wife's weight in cash; 3rd Place - A quarter of your wife's weight in cash.

© 2018 KREM-TV