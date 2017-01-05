Tourist in your Town: Jan. 6 - 8

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Looking for something fun to do? Here are some of our favorite events going on this weekend.

Best of Broadway Costume Display – Runs through Feb. 19

In celebration of WestCoast Entertainment’s 30th anniversary season, costumes from some of the most popular touring Broadway shows are on display: Phantom of the Opera, Wizard of Oz, Kinky Boots, CATS and the Lion King!

The Gin Game – Jan. 5-8

For one weekend only! The Gin Game is a moving portrait of two feisty senior citizens who meet in a nursing home and begin an epic gin rummy game that is funny, rowdy and poignant. Check it out at the Spokane Civic Theater.

Dave Landau at the Spokane Comedy Club – Jan. 5-7

He’s appeared on Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” and was a finalist on season 8 of “Last Comic Standing.” Enjoy an evening of laughter at Spokane’s Comedy Club, but you have to be 21+ to enjoy the show!

