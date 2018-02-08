Tourist in Your Town: February 9-14

PHOTO: VISIT SPOKANE

If you’re looking for ways to pass the time this week, we have you covered.

Shopkins Live will be at the INB Performing Arts Center February 9.

If you have young children, you're probably familiar with teeny-tiny, stuck in the carpet, hurts to step on, Shopkins. Now you have a chance to see them come to life and perform for you. Make your kids happy and go! $25-$100.



Photo: INB Performing Arts Center

Bach, Beethoven & Shostakovich will be at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox February 10-11.

Beethoven's 5th, Bach's Suite for Flute, it's going to be a remarkable concert. Daniel Hege returns to guest conduct, while the symphony's principal flutist, Bruce Bodden will blow you away. $17-$60.

PHOTO: Visit Spokane

The Pointer Sisters will be at Northern Quest Resort & Casino February 11.

We're so excited and we just can't hide it! The Pointer Sisters have been performing for four decades and it's your chance to listen to an unforgettable performance. $45-$75

PHOTO: VISIT SPOKANE

A Night with Janis Joplin at the INB Performing Arts Center February 14.

You’ll fall in love with the 1960s rocker all over again during this Valentine’s Day concert. Re-live the magic of Me and Bobby McGee, Piece of My Heart, etc. $27-$77.

PHOTO: VISIT SPOKANE

