Tourist in Your Town: February 3-5

SPOKANE, Wash. – Are you in search of weekend plans? Look no further! Visit Spokane and KREM 2 have you covered!

Annie – February 4-5

Annie and her trusty sidekick Sandy return to the INB Performing Arts Center for a new rendition on a classic musical. The cast is in town for three performances that will feature the show’s classic songs like “It’s the Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow.”

For more information, head to www.inbpac.com

Symphonic Film at the Fox: Phantom of the Opera – February 4

The Spokane Symphony is sure to thrill crowds with a new installment of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber masterpiece. The Symphony, accompanied by Rick Friend, will play alongside the classic 1925 film.

For more information, head to www.foxtheaterspokane.com

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike – February 2-19

This new show is said to be one of the most beloved Broadway plays of recent years. The play follows Vanya and his adopted sister as their quiet farm life is interrupted by their celebrity sister who returns home with a much younger beau.

For more information on the show and how to snag tickets, go to www.spokanecivictheater.com

Saturate – February 3-5

Saturate is city-wide arts tour that brings together Spokane’s diverse yet under-recognized artists. Venues of different sizes will feature a variety of artwork and projects, as well as performances by Artists of Color.

For more information on the free event, go to www.spokanearts.org/saturate

