Tourist in Your Town: February 24-26

SPOKANE, Wash. – Are you looking for plans this weekend? Visit Spokane and KREM 2 are here to help!

Northwest Bach Festival February 21 – March 5

The Northwest Bach Festival returns for its 39th year. The 12-day music experience will feature Festival Classics Concerts, Twilight Interlude Concerts, two Special Festival Events with music and films and more.

For more information, go to www.nwbachfest.com

Spokane Symphony Classics: French Virtuosity – A Tribute to Ravel February 25-26

Commemorate the 80th anniversary of Ravel’s death by listening to some of his greatest works, including La Valse, Rhaposie espagnole and Bolero.

For more information, go to www.foxtheaterspokane.com

Inland Restaurant Week February 23 – March 4

Over 100 restaurants have crafted three-course meals for your dining pleasure! All meals are priced at either $19 or $29.

For a full list of participating restaurants and menus, go to www.inlanderrestaurantweek.com

Home and Yard Show February 23-26

Head on down to the Spokane Fair and Expo Center for the 39th annual Home and Yard Show. This year’s show will feature hundreds of displays and demonstrations related to home and yard products, services and improvements.

For more information, go to www.custershows.com

(© 2017 KREM)