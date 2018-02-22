Tourist in your Town: February 23-25

Inlander Restaurant Week

February 22-March 3

Various Locations

Gird your stomach, Inlander Restaurant Week cometh. Chow down on three-course meals at over 100 participating restaurants for a fixed price of either $21 or $31.

Spokane Golf & Travel Show

Spokane Convention Center

February 24-26

It's time to start looking "fore-ward" to spring. What better way to get in the swing of things than attending The Spokane Golf and Travel Show? 100+ exhibitors, long-drive contests, demos and seminars abound! $12

Vienna: City of Dreams with The Spokane Symphony & The Ahn Trio

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

February 24-25

The internationally celebrated Ahn Trio will bring energy and excitement to the stage. Don't miss the Ahn sisters in this rare appearance in Spokane, playing with the Spokane Symphony under the director of Conductor Eckart Preu. $17-$60

Cinderella Tea & Fashion Show

Spokane Convention Center

February 24

It’s the annual "Cinderella Tea & Fashion Show" benefiting "Because There Is Hope." The non-profit organization provides free housing for cancer patients who have to travel to Spokane for treatment.

