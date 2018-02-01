Tourist in Your Town: February 2-4

Spokane International Film Festival

February 2-9

The Bing Crosby Theater

This film festival has been an annual staple in Spokane for 20-years. The opening film will be the classic, shot-in-Spokane Benny & Joon. After that, delight your movie senses with a plethora of independent films from all over the world.

Miranda Lambert

February 2

Spokane Arena

Can I get a “yee-haw”? The Grammy award-winning country singer will rock Spokane with her Livin' Like Hippies Tour. She'll be performing the classics you know and play some of her new material from The Weight of These Wings.

Judy Collins with The Spokane Symphony

February 3

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Singer-songwriter Judy Collins has inspired audiences for fifty years! She’ll join the Spokane Symphony for an evening singing traditional and contemporary folk standards.

First Friday

February 2

Downtown Spokane

First Friday is designed to showcase the downtown art and retail scene. Downtown retailers and restaurants have joined forces with Downtown Spokane Partnership to stay open, feature artists and musicians and offer special promotions on the first Friday of each month.

