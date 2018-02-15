Tourist in Your Town: February 16-18

Photo: Visit Spokane

The Music of Star Wars will be at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox February 17.

It’s all the music you love from the iconic films. The Spokane Symphony does it again with its concerts appealing to the masses. Dress up like a Stormtrooper! See this for $19-$100.

Petty Fever will be at The Bing Theater Saturday, February 17.

You won't back down from four decades worth of music crammed into one evening. Petty Fever is recognized as one of the best tribute bands around and you have a chance to see it all live. $25-$35.

TobyMac will be preforming at the Spokane Arena February 18.

This seven-time Grammy award winning singer is consistently on Billboards top charts. This Christian music artist is guaranteed to create a transcendent performance. Catch this performance for $15-$69.

