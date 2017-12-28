Tourist in Your Town: December 29-31

Ice Ribbon Riverfront Park

If you haven’t tried it, now’s your chance. Get out and enjoy an afternoon in downtown Spokane, skating and taking in the sights.

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture

It’s an educational journey guaranteed to enthrall the most cynical teenager. Enter the Titanic and journey back to April 1912. $18/adults, $16/ages 65+, $10/ages 6-17, $13/college students. Members and Children 5 and under are free.

Honor Point Military and Aerospace Museum Felts Field Flight Center (6095 E Rutter Ave) www.honorpoint.org

Visit the Honor Point Military and Aerospace Museum for a look at our nation’s and local community's military and aerospace history. Multiple planes are on display in the museum with one of a kind exhibits include military memorabilia, photos, uniforms and more. Admission for adults - $7.00, Seniors (65 and up) - $5.00; Military (active or retired) - $5.00; Students 11 and up - $5.00 and Children 10 & under are free. Museum hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10am-2pm.

Activities with Specific Dates:

Family and Kids Painting Class December 30 Painting with a Twist (11703 E Sprague Ave, Ste B3) www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/spokane-valley

Create some fun memories with the kids! Enjoy step-by-step instruction with experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation. $25 a person

Spokane Chiefs Hockey December 27, December 29 Spokane Arena

The Chiefs play the Seattle Thunderbirds on the 27th and Tri-City Americans on the 29th. Round up the whole family for a night of fun. Tickets range in price from $13-$24.

First Night Spokane December 31 Downtown Spokane

www.firstnightspokane.org

First Night Spokane is a celebration of arts, entertainment and the Inland Northwest lifestyle. This family focused event is packed with visual and performing arts, filling downtown Spokane with music, dance, food, arts as well as a parade, 5k run and Midnight Fireworks Spectacular! Buy an admission button before the event for $15.00. It’s $18 at the door. Kids 10 and under are free.

So, you have to work…. Winter Camps for Kids

Cool Camp for Kids December 26-29 CenterPlace Regional Event Center (Spokane Valley) https://www.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t1.wcs?leaguesid=874

You have to work, so what are you kids going to do?? The City of Spokane Valley Parks & Rec has a solution: Winter Wonderland camp. An ice-skating trip to Eagles Ice Arena is the highlight during four days of fun that make up Winter Wonderland. The $110 per child registration includes skate rental on top of non-stop games and activities between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, as well as extended care for 45 minutes before and after each day’s doings. Be sure to pack a lunch and snacks each day to fuel your kids’ fun, and layers of clothing for outdoor and indoor comfort. Spaces are still available.

Winter Adventure Camp December 27-28 or January 3-4 Meet at Parking Lot of Mountain Gear https://online.activecommunities.com/spokaneparks/Activities/ActivitiesAdvSearch.asp

Ages 9-12. Send your child with City of Spokane Parks & Rec over the winter break to learn cross country skiing and snowshoeing! They will learn to ski at Mt Spokane's Selkirk Nordic Area and travel the trails romping around in the snow through the amazing forests. They’ll also learn to snowshoe at 49 Degrees North, build snow caves and search for animal tracks! $69.00

