Tourist in Your Town: Dec. 22-25

SPOKANE, Wash. – Enjoy a number of fun events for you and your family this holiday weekend.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play (December 23-24)

A Christmas favorite with a twist! The Bing Crosby Theater is teaming up with the Spokane Civic Theater to recreate a 1940s radio program of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

For more information, go to www.bingcrosbytheater.com

Campbell House Holidays (December 22-24, 29-31)

Visit the Campbell House at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture in historic Browne’s Addition to get a glimpse of Spokane history while it’s dressed up for the holidays. You can also chat with Mr. Campbell about the silver mines or help out in the kitchen as living history interpreters bring the historic family back to life for the holidays.

For more information, go to www.northwestmuseum.org.

All is Calm (Until December 24)

The Modern Theater will soon shut its doors forever, but not before they perform one last show. Based on a true story, “All is Calm” is set in 1914 on the Western front. The play tells the story of a German soldier who stepped into No Man’s Landing to sing Silent Night.

For more information, go to http://www.themoderntheater.org/event/c258b2ee76d692ed30faf0e3a056214e

(© 2016 KREM)