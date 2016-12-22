Tourist in your Town: Dec. 22-25

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing persons case now murder investigation
-
Three wallabies found dead in N. Spokane
-
What local stores do about icy parking lots
-
Snow, ice cause problems for Spokane man who uses wheelchair
-
Why driver in deadly crash wasn't charged
-
Wounded N. Idaho pastor recovering rapidly
-
Briana's local forecast (12-22-16)
-
Former U of I player turns life around after robbery conviction
More Stories
-
Ice climber conquers frozen Palouse FallsDec 22, 2016, 6:17 p.m.
-
Wanted shooting suspect arrested in Post FallsDec 22, 2016, 7:56 p.m.
-
Post Falls Police search for 16-year-old runawayDec 22, 2016, 1:26 p.m.