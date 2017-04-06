Tourist in your Town: April 6 - 9

SPOKANE, Wash. – Are you in search of weekend plans? Let Visit Spokane and KREM 2 help you out!

Spokane Vintage Swing Festival: April 7-9

Nothing gets people on the dance floor like a great swing tune. Celebrate the dance, music and fashion of the jazz era this weekend with concerts by the Larsen Group and Hot Club of Spokane. For more information, click here.

Bike Swap: April 8

Whether you need a new bike for the kids, an upgrade in gear, or ideas for a new place to ride, you will find it at the Bike Swap. The sale benefits the Friends of the Centennial Trail's efforts to grow and maintain the 40-mile trail.

The swap is at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. Click here for more details.

First Friday: April 7

With longer days and warmer nights, art lovers will flock to downtown venues to see the latest creations by dozens of Spokane artists. Keep an ear open for live music and unique performances.

For more info, click here.

Newsboys: April 9

It’s their “Love Riot” tour. Helping define the sound of Christian music for more than two decades, Newsboys’ live performances continue to sell out venues across the country. At the INB Performing Arts Center. For more information, click here.

© 2017 KREM-TV