From wine festivals to football, there is something for everyone this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered!

Overtures and Arias and the American Songbook

November 4-5

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Spokane native, Thomas Hampson, returns home to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the restoration of The Fox Theater. Hampson will sing a program of favorite arias and overtures, along with selections from the American Songbook. For more information, click here.

SpoLang’s 21st Annual Lantern Parade

November 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Manito Park Main Parking Lot

Join Spolang Foreign Language Academy for their annual Lantern Parade, held this year at Manito Park! The school’s German language students will parade with handmade glowing lanterns and sing traditional songs. For more information, click here.

Psycho Beach Party

Through November 5

Civic Theater

It’s your last chance to this insanely fun romp on Malibu Beach in 1962. It's what happens when Gidget, Frankie & Annette, and Alfred Hitchcock are given a shotgun marriage. Teenage tomboy Chicklet Forrest desperately wants to be part of the surf crowd. The one thing getting in her way, however, is her unfortunate tendency towards multiple personalities ... and her most dangerous alter ego -- voracious vixen Ann Bowman -- has nothing less than world domination on her mind! Add men in drag, a B-movie star, and the mother to top all other crazy mothers, this zany comedy is fiendishly funny. For more info, click here.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical

November 3-12

The Bing Theater

Get in the Christmas spirit with Christian Youth Theater’s “A Christmas Carol, The Musical!” It’s never too early to get festive. Standard ticket prices are $14.

First Friday

November 3

Downtown Spokane

Downtown retailers and restaurants stay open late, feature spirited artists and musicians and offer special promotions on the first Friday of each month.

AROUND THE INW

Eastern Washington vs Weber State

November 4

Roos Field in Cheney

Watch Eastern Washington take on the Weber State Wildcats at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday. It is also homecoming weekend, and despite the forecasted inclement weather, people will undoubtedly be around and in high spirits.

WSU vs Stanford

November 4

Martin Stadium in Pullman

The No. 25 Cougars will host No. 18 Stanford in their last scheduled home game of the season. It’s senior day and kick off is at 12:30 p.m. The game will also air on FOX.

Wines for the Holidays

November 4

Downtown Coeur d’Alene

Head to downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday for their annual Wines for the Holidays event from 1 to 5 p/m/ Tickets are just $7 per person and include six tasting tickets. Sip your wine as you shop your way through the downtown area. For more info, click here.

© 2017 KREM-TV