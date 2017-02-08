Watershed returns to the Gorge, lineup announced

Watershed Music Festival

GEORGE, Wash. – Watershed is heading back to the Gorge Amphitheatre for its sixth year.

The country music festival will feature will feature big headlines including Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker and Chris Stapleton.

Other performers include Lauren Alaina, Lee Brice, Bailey Bryon, Josh Abbott Band and many others.

The festival will run from July 28-30 and passes for the Bucket-List Experience will go on sale February 15 at 10:00

For more information on the country music festival, go to watershedfest.com.

