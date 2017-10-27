TicketsWest explains delay in Garth Brooks ticket delivery

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Singer/Songwriter Garth Brooks performs during NSAI 50 Yearsof Songs at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Photo: Rick Diamond, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Garth Brooks is returning to Spokane and the first in his series of Spokane concerts is scheduled for November 9.

Some of you have asked us why you haven't received your tickets in the mail yet.

KREM 2 contacted TicketsWest Friday, and they referred us to the ticket delivery instructions included in confirmation emails.

For mailed tickets, TicketsWest said you should expect your tickets to arrive seven to 10 business days prior to the concert.

So, if you're headed to the first concert on November 9, you should expect your tickets in the mail as early as next week.

TicketsWest did not explain why the tickets would be arriving later than usual.

© 2017 KREM-TV