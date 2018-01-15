Santana set to perform at the Spokane Arena in March

US-Mexican musician Carlos Santana (L) performs Mexican singer Fer of band Mana during the Santana and Special Guests concert in Guadalajara on December 14, 2013. AFP PHOTO/Hector Guerrero (Photo credit HECTOR GUERRERO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: HECTOR GUERRERO, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Arena announced Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana and his band will be coming to Spokane during “The Divination Tour.”

The band will be performing at the Spokane Arena Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Tickets for this event go on sale January 20 at 10:00 a.m. at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest Outlets, at TicketsWest.com or by calling 800-325-SEAT.

According to a release from the Arena, reserved seat tickets range in price from $65.50 to $85.00.



