KREM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Paul Simon to headline Spokane Arena in June

Erin Robinson , KREM 7:30 AM. PDT March 13, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Paul Simon is coming to the Spokane Arena on June 23. 

The singer, composer and all around adored musician is known for his work with the “Bridge Over Trouble Water” duo Simon and Garfunkle.

Simon then went on to have a successful solo career. His hits include “You Can Call Me Al,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Love,” “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” and many others.

 

 

Tickets are $65-$85 and go on sale March 17 at 10:00 a.m. 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories