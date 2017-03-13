Paul Simon to headline Spokane Arena in June

NEW CANAAN, CT - APRIL 28: Paul Simon leaves Norwalk Superior Court on April 28, 2014 in Norwalk, Connecticut. Paul Simon and his wife Edie Brickell were arrested after an alleged domestic dispute. (Photo by David Surowiecki/Getty Images) (Photo: David Surowiecki, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Paul Simon is coming to the Spokane Arena on June 23.

The singer, composer and all around adored musician is known for his work with the “Bridge Over Trouble Water” duo Simon and Garfunkle.

Simon then went on to have a successful solo career. His hits include “You Can Call Me Al,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Love,” “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” and many others.

JUST ANNOUNCED!@PaulSimonMusic heading to the @SpokaneArena JUNE 23!

Tickets are $65 & $85 + fees & go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/nPUNC8nodx — Spokane Arena (@SpokaneArena) March 13, 2017

Tickets are $65-$85 and go on sale March 17 at 10:00 a.m.

