Oak Harbor music teacher is Grammy finalist

Oak Harbor High School music teacher Darren McCoy.

The air is filled with music and the walls covered with awards in Darren McCoy's choir class. There is one award, however, that would hit the highest note of all, and McCoy is up for it.

"I think it's awesome," he laughs. "It makes me feel relatively confident that I must be doing something right!"

McCoy is one of 10 finalists for the Grammys Music Educator award.

His students say he belongs with the musical giants.

"Kanye and Beyonce don't have any ground to stand on when it comes to Mr. McCoy," said senior Jacob Pender, only half joking.

McCoy is in his 10th year teaching music at Oak Harbor High School. To him, it's more about teaching life lessons through melody.

"Music teaches you what is beautiful in life and how to share that with others," he said. "You can't do things in life unless you connect with other people. You can't sing chorus music by yourself."

Case in point, McCoy's choir class visits retirement homes, singing to the lonely and old -- people who could use some connections in their lives.

"One of my students actually gave a rose to a lady on her 100th birthday and sang to her a Nat King Cole song!"

There is no more beautiful music than that for Darren McCoy – a humble teacher whose students say is a true rock star.

If he wins the Grammy, McCoy gets $10,000 for his school and $10,000 for himself. He says he would like to take his students on a musical trip somewhere and his wife on a vacation to Europe.

McCoy will find out whether he won any day now. The Grammys will be held January 28 in New York City.

