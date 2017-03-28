Northern Quest unveils summer concert series lineup

NASHVILLE - MARCH 16: Willie Nelson performs at The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson produced by Blackbird Presents at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media) (Photo: Rick Diamond, Custom)

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Northern Quest Casino unveiled their lineup for the Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert series on Tuesday.

This year’s lineup features a variety of rock, country and hip hop artists.

Lineup:

Tickets for the following shows will be on sale April 1:

• Alice Cooper – June 18

• Sammy Hagar and the Circle – June 30

• Sublime with Rome and the Offspring – July 6

• Donny and Marie – July 16

• Flo Rida with Sky – July 20

Tickets for the following shows will be on sale April 8:

• Toby Keith – August 3

• Willie Nelson and Family with Kacey Musgraves – August 8

• Boz Scaggs and Michael McDonald – August 11

• Hank Williams Jr. and the Cadillac Three – September 15

For tickets and more information, go to www.northernquest.com.

