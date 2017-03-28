Northern Quest unveils summer concert series lineup

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Northern Quest Casino unveiled their lineup for the Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert series on Tuesday.
This year’s lineup features a variety of rock, country and hip hop artists.
Lineup:
Tickets for the following shows will be on sale April 1:
• Alice Cooper – June 18
• Sammy Hagar and the Circle – June 30
• Sublime with Rome and the Offspring – July 6
• Donny and Marie – July 16
• Flo Rida with Sky – July 20
Tickets for the following shows will be on sale April 8:
• Toby Keith – August 3
• Willie Nelson and Family with Kacey Musgraves – August 8
• Boz Scaggs and Michael McDonald – August 11
• Hank Williams Jr. and the Cadillac Three – September 15
For tickets and more information, go to www.northernquest.com.
