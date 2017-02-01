Nickleback to perform at Spokane Arena in August

SPOKANE, Wash. – Canadian rock band Nickleback will play at the Spokane Arena in August.
Nickleback, along with Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest will take the stage on August 29.
The rock band formed in 1995 and is known for their songs “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph” and “Far Away.”
JUST ANNOUNCED!@Nickelback with @Daughtry & @shamansharvest @SpokaneArena— Spokane Arena (@SpokaneArena) February 1, 2017
AUGUST 29!
Tix on sale FEB 11 at TicketsWest! #feedthemachine pic.twitter.com/LhYWnfFbq7
Nickleback will be visiting Spokane as part of their "Feed the Machine" tour. The tour is named after their upcoming ninth album that is set for release on June 9.
Tickets go on sale February 11 at TicketsWest.
