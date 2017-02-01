Nickleback to perform at Spokane Arena in August

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 20: Nickelback arrives before the 2012 NHL Awards at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas on June 20, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo: Bruce Bennett, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Canadian rock band Nickleback will play at the Spokane Arena in August.

Nickleback, along with Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest will take the stage on August 29.

The rock band formed in 1995 and is known for their songs “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph” and “Far Away.”

Nickleback will be visiting Spokane as part of their "Feed the Machine" tour. The tour is named after their upcoming ninth album that is set for release on June 9.

Tickets go on sale February 11 at TicketsWest.

