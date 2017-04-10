Keith Urban joins Northern Quest summer concert series

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Country music sensation Keith Urban has joined the 2017 Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert line-up at Northern Quest.

Urban will play on Friday, August 18. Ticket prices are between $89-$129 and will go on sale Friday, April 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.northernquest.com or at the box office. Guests 16-years-old or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

