John Mayer to play at the Gorge in July

Staff , KREM 10:45 AM. PST February 24, 2017

GEORGE, Wash. --- John Mayer will perform at the Gorge Amphitheater this summer.

Mayer added a summer leg to his Search for Everything World Tour, and will come to Washington State on Friday, July 21 for a show.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.com.

Mayer released four new songs Friday, and will release his entire album on April 14. 

