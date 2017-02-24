John Mayer to play at the Gorge in July

GEORGE, Wash. --- John Mayer will perform at the Gorge Amphitheater this summer.
Mayer added a summer leg to his Search for Everything World Tour, and will come to Washington State on Friday, July 21 for a show.
Tickets will go on sale beginning Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.com.
Mayer released four new songs Friday, and will release his entire album on April 14.
