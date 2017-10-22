Jason Aldean released 'I Won't Back Down' rendition to help Las Vegas victims

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Honorees Jason Aldean and Keith Urban perform onstage at the 2017 CMT Artists Of The Year on October 18, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

County music star Jason Aldean announced his rendition of "I Won't Back Down" would be available online Friday.

Representatives of Aldean said all proceeds made will go directly to the Direct Impact Fund. That fund is dedicated to victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Aldean first performed the song on "Saturday Night Live" as both a tribute to Tom Petty, as he had died that week. Aldean sang this song as a way to give strength to the victims of the tragedy.

If you're looking for his rendition of the song for purchase digitally, it's available on his website now.

