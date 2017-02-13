Grammys on CBS viewed by 26 million, highest since 2014

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday's Grammy Awards delivered its largest viewership since 2014, according to Nielsen.

The audience of 26 million viewers reflected a 4 percent uptick from last year, the smallest Grammys audience since 2009.

It stands as the season's top-rated special in viewers.

Aired by CBS, it was hosted by James Corden of CBS' "The Late Late Show."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.