Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to play Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. -- One of country music's favorite couples is set to play the Spokane Arena in November.

For the first time in 19 years, the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood will come to Spokane.

The concert is the last stop on the tour for the Pacific Northwest region.

Brooks is a veteran county singer that has won the CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year title five times. He is also the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history with over 148 million albums sold. Brooks has had several top 10 hits, including "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" and "Learn to Live Again."

Yearwood, known for her songs "She's in Love with the Boy" and "Like We Never Had a Broken Heart," has also been active in the country music scene since the early 1990s. She has won three Grammy Awards, three CMA Awards, and an American Music Award. Yearwood is also a two-time New York Times best-selling author and hosts her own Food Network show.

The concert will be Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can only be purchased at SpokaneArena.com/Garth or 1-844-442-7842. Tickets start at $63.30 plus tax, facilities fees and service charges.

