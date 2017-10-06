KREM
Garth Brooks announces FIVE shows at Spokane Arena

Staff , KREM 10:42 AM. PDT October 06, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Garth Brooks announces a second, third, fourth and fifth show at the Spokane Arena.

  • The fifth show is Sunday November 12 at 3:00 p.m.
  • The fourth show is Sunday November 12 at 7:30 pm.
  • The third show is Saturday November 11 at 3:00 p.m. 
  • The second show is Friday, November 10. 

Brooks was already set to play alongside wife and country music star Trisha Yearwood on November 11. 

Tickets for both of Brooks' shows go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. and cost $74.98 each. This price includes ticketing fees and taxes. 

Tickets can be purchased at www.spokanearena.com/garth or by calling 1-844-442-7842. 

KREM

