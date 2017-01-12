Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla to perform in Spokane Arena this June

Def Lappard performs during 'FOX & Friends' All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on June 15, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Def Leppard, along with Poison and Tesla will perform at the Spokane Arena on June 7.

Def Leppard is going on a three month tour across North America this year. Poison and Tesla will join the rock band for the concert.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 21 at LiveNation.com.

“We're thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn't play in 2016,” said Joe Elliott, Def Leppard front man, said in a release. “The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There's a great buzz around the band right now, and we're loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received.”

The tour will also mark the first time in more than five years the band Poison has toured with all the original members.

“I could not be more excited. I know all of us will give one thousand percent on stage, and we are looking forward to performing our hits together. I personally could not be more thankful for the three generations of fans, and I love the music of Def Leppard and Tesla,” said Bret Michaels, Poison front man, in a release. “This will be an amazing night of rock and roll. Don’t wait, because god only knows.”

