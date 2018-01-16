Dave Matthews Band to return to the Gorge this summer

(Photo: Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Dave Matthews Band will play the Gorge Amphitheatre this summer. The band will take the stage during a three-night stand over Labor Day weekend.

Tickets will go on sale to the public February 2 at 10 a.m.

Members of their fan group can pre-order tickets here and people with a Citi card can get them starting on Jan. 30 through Feb. 1.

The Dave Matthews Band typically plays the Gorge every summer, but last year took some time off.

To see an itinerary, click here.



