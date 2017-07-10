Annual Royal Fireworks Concert in Riverfront Park canceled this year

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Construction and lack of funding has led to the cancelation of the Royal Fireworks Concert in Riverfront Park for this year.

David Dutton from the Spokane Historic Concerts Association said there were multiple factors that led them to pull the plug on the show, but cited the construction in the park and lack of funding as the main reasons.

He also said they have several new board members and he has a medical condition.

Dutton said they planned to bring the concert back in 2018, should they raise enough money.

“It’s always an issue of money,” he explained. “We have no corporate support anymore.”

Dutton said they will also have to evaluate what they will be able to do with the park still under construction.

“We’ll see what happens with the park next year,” he said.

The show normally includes a fireworks show and 60 piece wind orchestra on a floating stage at Riverfront Park, and happens the last weekend of July.

