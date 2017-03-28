Aca-awesome: UW a cappella group will be first from WA to compete internationally

Furmata A Capella from the University of Washington will be the first-ever a capella group from Washington state to compete in the national championships. (Photo: Jake Young Photography, Custom)

NEW YORK, NY – A University of Washington a cappella group just made aca-history!

Furmata A Cappella will be the first-ever Washington state vocal ensemble to travel to the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella finals (just like in Pitch Perfect!) in New York.

The 16-member, co-ed a cappella group recently won both the Northwest region quarterfinals and semi-finals. Last year, the group came in fourth place in the semi-finals.

“It’s been unreal. We came up with a new hashtag, #underdawgs, because we are so shocked to have made it this far,” said soprano Almodine Thompson.

Furmata is one of several a cappella groups at the University of Washington. However, they are the only group that competes.

“This year, magic happened. We have new members, better arrangements and pulled it together,” said Thompson.

All of the arrangements are student-composed and members create their own choreography.

Furmata’s set list this year includes several contemporary hits including songs from Hamilton, by Ariana Grande, Kanye West and Beyonce.

The ensemble heads to New York to compete on April 22. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the group travel across the country.

