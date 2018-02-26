KREM
Who's ready to rock? Metallica sets date for Spokane concert

Staff , KREM 6:07 AM. PST February 26, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash., -- It was made official Monday morning: Metallica will preform at the Spokane arena.

The concert date was set for December 2, 2018.

Tickets will go onh sale March 2.

 

 

The announcement came after Spokane Arena posted a video on their Facebook and Twitter page, just a short time after Metallica did the same. 

