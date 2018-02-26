Who's ready to rock? Metallica sets date for Spokane concert

SPOKANE, Wash., -- It was made official Monday morning: Metallica will preform at the Spokane arena.
The concert date was set for December 2, 2018.
Tickets will go onh sale March 2.
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT!!!— Spokane Arena (@SpokaneArena) February 26, 2018
It was the best kept secret ever!@Metallica @SpokaneArena
DECEMBER 2
Tix on sale March 2!#2018willrock #livemusic #LoveSpokane #WorldWiredTour2018 pic.twitter.com/yIk1Z5oH8J
The announcement came after Spokane Arena posted a video on their Facebook and Twitter page, just a short time after Metallica did the same.
© 2018 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs