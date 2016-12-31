'M.A.S.H.' actor William Christopher dies

William Christopher (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Pasadena, CA (WLTX) - Actor Williams Christopher, who played Father Mulcahy on the iconic TV series "M.A.S.H.," has died, according to his family.

His son told KABC and KNBC in Los Angeles that his dad died Saturday at the age of 84. Both reports say Christopher died of non-lung small cell carcinoma.

Christopher began his career on the stage, then transitioned into guest-starring parts on television. He also had regular roles on "That Girl," "Gomer Pyle USMC," and "Hogan's Heroes."

In 1972, he was cast as Mulcahy, the chaplain of the fictional Korena War medical unit portrayed on M.A.S.H..

He stayed with the show until its conclusion in 1983, and spent two years on its spinoff, AfterMASH.

He continues to make tv appearances in later years, including "Murder, She Wrote." and "Mad About You."

