Llamas and a dress changed the internet forever on this day two years ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was on this day two years ago that the internet gave us life and a purpose.

It started with some drama. That is how most stories usually go. Only this time the drama came from two llamas.

On February 26, 2015, down in Sun City, Arizona, two llamas were spooked and got away from their handlers and went on an hours-long “great escape” before eventually being caught.

UPDATE: Llamas got loose when they were spooked out of a trailer. The llamas were at an elderly care facility where they help with therapy. — 12 News (@12News) February 26, 2015

KREM 2’s sister station in Arizona, 12 News, live streamed the event that was eventually picked up nationally by outlets like CNN. 12 News did a follow up in 2016 to see what the llamas were up to.

The point of that moment though, was social media’s response. The hashtag #LlamasOnTheLoose still has some of the best memes and reactions to what was undoubtedly one of the internet’s finest moments.

Here are some of the best:

During this llama drama, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were in the midst of their “On The Run” tour so, naturally…

I DONT CARE IF WE ON THE RUN pic.twitter.com/bgBvQQeLWd — BFF (@YrBFF) February 26, 2015

No one was safe.

LLAMA 1: We're escaping this afternoon.



LLAMA 2: Alpaca bag. — Matthew Baldwin (@matthewbaldwin) February 26, 2015

Looks like the #llamas already have scouting reports and star rankings for recruiting cc: @RadiNabulsi @Rowe247 pic.twitter.com/RzQ2z627T1 — Akhil Anumolu (@Akhil_Anumolu) February 26, 2015

So you would think, with that much material, the internet was done for the day. Right?

Say hello to the White and Gold dress. Wait, Blue and Black dress.

After the llama excitement died down, later that night someone decided to ask what color this darn dress was.





The infamous white/gold or blue/black dress that took over the internet in 2015. (Photo: Tumblr screenshot)

Social media, reacted accordingly.

The internet today summed up in one photo: pic.twitter.com/8HdrmSW5bZ — Garrett Quinn (@GarrettQuinn) February 27, 2015

Dress has started a legitimate fight between my friends who are dating. — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) February 27, 2015

There are still some who debate the color of the dress to this day. What were some of your favorite moments from this day? Share them with us on our Facebook page!

