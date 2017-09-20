Garth Brooks to play Tacoma Dome this November

Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2016 Getty Images)

Country legend Garth Brooks is coming back to Tacoma for the first time in nearly 19 years.

The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood will be at the Tacoma Dome November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or call 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000. There will be no sales at the box office or Ticketmaster outlets.

There is an eight ticket limit per order.

Tickets will cost $61.65 plus a $3.08 tax, a $4.00 facility fee and a $6.25 service charge for a total of $74.98. All seats sold are best available.



