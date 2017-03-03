Where should Alton Brown eat when he visits Spokane?

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 21: Chef Alton Brown attends "Meet The Author" at Apple Store Soho on November 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images) (Photo: Brad Barket, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Food Network star Alton Brown is returning to Spokane and wants your help choosing where to eat.

Brown is performing at the INB Performing Arts Center on March 29. His new show “Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science" features everything from songs to multimedia presentations and potentially dangerous food demonstrations.

In a Facebook post, Brown asked Spokanites to direct him to the city’s finest dining establishments.

Last time Brown was in town, he visited Indaba Coffee, Coeur Coffee, the Scoop and Stella’s Café.

Where should Brown visit this time?

