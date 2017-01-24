KREM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

WATCH LIVE: 2017 Oscar nominees announced

KREM 4:57 AM. PST January 24, 2017

The nominees for the 2017 Oscar Awards will be announced early Tuesday morning.

 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories