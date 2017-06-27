Hoopfest heads to Las Vegas for second year

Hoopfest. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash—Hoopfest weekend might be over in Spokane, but the 3 on 3 basketball tournament is heading to Las Vegas for the second time.

Officials said the event was so successful last year, they had to bring it back.

MGM International Resorts partnered with the Spokane Hoopfest Association to bring the event to Las Vegas in 2016.

The event will be located at the Toshiba Plaza and The Park in front of the T-Mobile Arena.

The 3 on 3 tournament is scheduled for September 8-10.

Registration information can be located here.

