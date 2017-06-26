SPD says Hoopfest crime lower than previous years

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department said the crime at this year’s Hoopfest was lower than previous years.

SPD said Hoopfest 2017 went off without a hitch. Only a couple of arrests were made and a handful of small incidents occurred. Police said with huge events like Hoopfest, it is not unusual for police to make some arrests.

The city dedicates hundreds of officers and fire department staff to keep people safe at the three-on-three basketball tournament.

One officer working the event said this was one of the quieter years he had worked when it comes to crime.

© 2017 KREM-TV