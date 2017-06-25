KREM
Kevin Durant, player for Golden State Warriors, shows up at Hoopfest 2017

Staff , KREM 9:43 PM. PDT June 25, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kevin Durant, NBA player for the Golden State Warriors, came to the festivities at Hoopfest 2017 on Sunday.

Hoopfest attendees and fans of Durant gathered around the court to see the NBA player.

“Spokane shut the city down for the game I love.  Hoopfest was on another level,”  Durant wrote on twitter.

 

 

 

Some of our staff got to see Durant in action at Hoopfest 2017. 

 

 

