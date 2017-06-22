Top things you need to know about Hoopfest 2017

Share This Story

SPOKANE, Wash --- Hoopfest is almost here. The world’s largest three-on-three tournament is taking over Spokane again, and here are some quick tips for the weekend festivities.

1. Street closures

If cars are not moved from these streets before Friday at 7 p.m. they will be towed, according to the City of Spokane.

• Sprague and Riverside Avenue from Lincoln to Monroe Street

• Riverside and Main Avenue from Bernard to Lincoln Street

• Main Avenue from Browne to Bernard Street

• Spokane Falls Boulevard from Washington to Lincoln Street

• College, Broadway and Mallon Avenue between Lincoln and Monroe Street

• Broadway Avenue from Post to Lincoln Street

• Mallon Avenue from Howard to Lincoln Street

• Dean Avenue from Washington to Howard Street

• Washington Street from N. River Drive to Sprague Avenue

• Stevens Street from Spokane Falls Blvd to the alley between Main and Riverside Avenue

• Howard Street from Spokane Falls Blvd to Riverside Avenue

• Wall Street from Spokane Falls Blvd to First Avenue

• Post Street from south of the Post Street Bridge to Spokane Falls Blvd

• Post Street from Main to First Avenue

Hoopfest players and fans are encouraged to use public transportation when traveling to and from the event. Spokane Transit Authority’s Downtown Plaza will be closed to buses, but they will be providing two shuttle services to the Jefferson Lot under I-90 and the Riverpoint campus/Gonzaga University’s Patterson field lot every ten minutes.

A fuller description of closed and open streets is here. The event map can be found here.

It's almost here! Get to @SpokaneHoopfest easier with STA's Hoop Loop. All day passes are just $1.50. Details at https://t.co/cWyrTeQt5R. pic.twitter.com/1QraMXwgCW — Spokane Transit (@spokanetransit) June 23, 2017

If you decide to take an Uber downtown, know there are three designated pick up and drop off zones for Saturday and Sunday for people inside of the Hoopfest zone.

1. North Howard Street & West Cataldo Ave (near the Spokane Arena)

2. West Riverside Avenue & North Bernard Street

3. West Main Avenue & Lincoln Street

2. Bracket

3. Donations

Donations from Hoopfest and its sponsors give kids in the Inland Northwest opportunities they might not have otherwise.

Charity and remaining active in the community has been a part of our core from the beginning, said Hoopfest’s website. Hoopfest has built over 30 community outdoor basketball courts in the region and donated more than $1.5 million to local charitable organizations since 1990, according to their website.

Boys and Girls Club Director, Corey Crownhart said the resources donated by these organizations teaches kids more than how to play sports.

“Basketball is so much more to these kids than just a sport. It's an opportunity to learn about conflict resolution. It's an opportunity to build relationships, and to build a positive community. That's what this is really doing for our kids,” said Crownhart.

.@SpokaneHoopfest and sponsors make charitable donations throughout community, like this court and backboards @BGCSpokane pic.twitter.com/E2xOleOhnL — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) June 22, 2017

For a full list of recipients go here.

4. FAQs

Where is the team check-in?

This year, the Ten Capital Team Check-In is in The Pavilion, the large open air metal structure, located in Riverfront Park. You can check in from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

· Thursday, June 22: 2 PM - 8 PM

· Friday, June 23: 11 AM - 7 PM

How big is Hoopfest?

According to their website, there are over 6,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans and 450 courts taking up 45 city blocks.

And it is not just a basketball festival anymore, it is just an outdoor summer festival for most of the people who do not care about basketball.

What vendors will be there this year?

There will be vendors in Riverfront Park, on the Howard Street Bridge, near the Spokane Arena and in the streets downtown. They range from the U.S Air Force to Henna Me Pretty, according to the Hoopfest website

There will also be a lot of food for you to choose from. They are located in the same places as the vendors listed above. The website said at least 37 different food options will available to Hoopfest patrons, with foods ranging from just a cup of coffee to bacon wrapped hot dogs.

A full list of vendors and food is here http://on.krem.com/2rHxfLe